Springfield police looking for two suspects after home invasion and chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Along South Broadway in Springfield, police are actively searching for a man and a woman involved in a home invasion and assault early Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the two forcibly entered a home, assaulting an occupant before making off with a motorcycle.

SPD officers were quick to respond, spotting the stolen motorcycle. A brief chase ensued, yet the suspects managed to evade capture.

Police are looking for a white woman with reddish hair in her 20s with a skinny build, and a man in a tan coat.

People living in the area say things like this are commonplace in their neighborhood.

“It’s just another day in the neighborhood,” said local resident Jane Bucci.

She says that regardless of that, she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“There’s great energy, you know, whether it’s sirens or police cars, ambulances, you know, the occasional homeless person that wanders by, it’s all good,” said Bucci. “It’s good. I just I love it here. Yeah, I’d be bored if I lived anyplace else.”

Another person living nearby says she knew something was wrong when her dog alerted her.

“The dogs know when it’s something else,” said Melody Cutbirth. “If it’s just normal neighbor stuff, they’re gonna sleep through it. If it’s not, they bark. And they’re, yeah, I mean, they’re, they’re 20 pounds together of nothing. But they do kind of let us know that things are safer.”

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation, they encourage you to call them.

This is a developing story.

