64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Republic, Mo. woman hit and killed by a car on I-44 after being involved in a separate crash
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Hickory County water rescue
Four people rescued after being trapped on a river in Hickory County
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry to begin the week
Fatal crash generic image
Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry to begin the week
Today and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the week, but some rain is on the way!
Starting the week warm and dry
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court