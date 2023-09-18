Boil Water Advisory issued for Rivercut subdivision in Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Greene County issued a boil water advisory for residents of the Rivercut subdivision in Greene County.

Public Water Supply District No. 1 reported two water main breaks. They led to extremely low water pressure in the subdivision.

What Residents Should Do:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations or consumption.

LET WATER COOL SUFFICIENTLY BEFORE DRINKING.

If water cannot be boiled, use or provide an alternative water source, such as bottled water.

Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with boiled water or buy ice.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing children does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. A person with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physician.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.