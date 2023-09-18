Boil Water Advisory issued for Rivercut subdivision in Greene County
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Greene County issued a boil water advisory for residents of the Rivercut subdivision in Greene County.
Public Water Supply District No. 1 reported two water main breaks. They led to extremely low water pressure in the subdivision.
What Residents Should Do:
- Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations or consumption.
- LET WATER COOL SUFFICIENTLY BEFORE DRINKING.
- If water cannot be boiled, use or provide an alternative water source, such as bottled water.
- Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with boiled water or buy ice.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing children does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. A person with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physician.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.