Boil Water Advisory issued for Rivercut subdivision in Greene County

Public Water Supply District No. 1/Greene County
Public Water Supply District No. 1/Greene County(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Greene County issued a boil water advisory for residents of the Rivercut subdivision in Greene County.

Public Water Supply District No. 1 reported two water main breaks. They led to extremely low water pressure in the subdivision.

What Residents Should Do:

  • Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations or consumption.
  • LET WATER COOL SUFFICIENTLY BEFORE DRINKING.
  • If water cannot be boiled, use or provide an alternative water source, such as bottled water.
  • Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or any ice made with unboiled water from this system.  Remake ice cubes with boiled water or buy ice.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing children does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested.  A person with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physician.

