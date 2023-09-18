Boozman honored by Wounded Warrior Project as Legislator of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) honored U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) with its 2023 Legislator of the Year award in recognition of his steadfast commitment to America’s veterans and championing legislation to improve their benefits and services.

“Senator Boozman has always been there, ready to meet with veterans and address their most pressing needs,” said Jose Ramos, vice president of government and community relations for WWP. “He is an outstanding champion of wounded warriors and the entire veteran community, and we’re so honored to be able to recognize him with our Legislator of the Year award for 2023.”

“Wounded Warrior Project has been a tireless advocate for veterans and their families, and it has been an honor to work together to strengthen the benefits and services these heroes earned. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. I look forward to continuing our productive collaboration to ensure our nation fulfills the promise made to those who have worn America’s uniform,” Boozman said.

In addition to recognizing Boozman’s advocacy for passing legislation enhancing breast cancer screenings for at-risk former service members, making it easier for veterans with service-related conditions to receive the clothing allowance benefit they earned as well as enhancing support for survivors of military sexual trauma, WWP applauded the senator’s leadership in successfully delivering landmark legislation expanding care and benefits for toxic-exposed veterans and their families to the president’s desk.

“The PACT Act has been one of WWP’s key legislative priorities for years, and the bill faced significant hurdles in the Senate,” Ramos said. “Senator Boozman was with the veteran community every step of the way, and he deserves so much credit for the bill being signed into law.”

As a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee responsible for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) funding, Boozman has been a leader in delivering additional resources to support the needs of veterans and their families.

Boozman is currently leading the floor debate on the Fiscal Year 2024 Senate Military Construction and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

In recent days he introduced legislation to preserve veterans’ access to lifesaving emergency medical transportation and a bill to enhance oversight and accountability practices at VA medical centers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.