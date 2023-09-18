Burrell Behavioral Health breaks ground on new youth services center in Springfield

Burrell youth center
Burrell youth center(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Joe Hickman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health broke ground Monday afternoon for a new behavioral health facility that will serve youth and families around the Ozarks.

The Youth Resiliency Center will include a 24/7 youth behavioral crisis center, space for a variety of intensive outpatient programs, a partial hospitalization program, and a long-term youth residential facility.

Burrell says the new facility will provide vital support to youth aged 13-17 experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis.

The new facility will be located on N. National Avenue, just south of Perimeter Behavioral Hospital.

Burrell says the first phase of the facility is funded by a $5.3 million American Recovery Plan Act allocation from Greene County and $1 million from the Department of Mental Health. According to a news release, the residential portion is funded by $5 million allocated to the project in this year’s Missouri state budget and administered through DMH.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Fatal crash
Republic, Mo. woman hit and killed by a car on I-44 after being involved in a separate crash
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Two Arkansas school districts deny state claims that they broke a law on teaching race and sexuality
Hickory County water rescue
Four people rescued after being trapped on a river in Hickory County
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storm chances this week

Latest News

Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.
Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain
Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.
Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storm chances this week
Scattered rain throughout the week
Scattered rain chances throughout the week