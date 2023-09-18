Burrell Behavioral Health breaks ground on new youth services center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health broke ground Monday afternoon for a new behavioral health facility that will serve youth and families around the Ozarks.

The Youth Resiliency Center will include a 24/7 youth behavioral crisis center, space for a variety of intensive outpatient programs, a partial hospitalization program, and a long-term youth residential facility.

Burrell says the new facility will provide vital support to youth aged 13-17 experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis.

The new facility will be located on N. National Avenue, just south of Perimeter Behavioral Hospital.

Burrell says the first phase of the facility is funded by a $5.3 million American Recovery Plan Act allocation from Greene County and $1 million from the Department of Mental Health. According to a news release, the residential portion is funded by $5 million allocated to the project in this year’s Missouri state budget and administered through DMH.

