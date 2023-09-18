Endangered Silver Advisory issued for a missing woman in Mt. Vernon, Mo.

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -A woman diagnosed with dementia is missing.

Police are looking for Beverly Stewart, 81. She’s 5′1″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Stewart went to pick up her granddaughter from work at Wendy’s in Mount Vernon Sunday night but never arrived. She drives a 1992 Buick Park Avenue, the color of the car wasn’t provided.

If you have seen Stewart, call 911 or the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 417-235-4241.

