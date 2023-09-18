FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and quiet for Monday & much of Tuesday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After our cold front passed through with rain and thunderstorms Saturday evening, we kept it quiet under mostly sunny skies to wrap up the weekend today. After morning lows dropped back into the middle 50s, highs trended a little bit warmer with the numbers topping out in the upper 70s for many this afternoon. The current weather setup has an area of high pressure to our north in control of our skies for now. However, the backside of the front will come back into play from the West by midweek with some additional upper-level energy bringing more rain chances into the forecast.

High pressure in control for now (KY3)

In the short term, clear skies tonight will lead to mostly sunny skies for Monday. Like today, a northerly jet stream could allow for some pockets of haze to return by late afternoon. Otherwise, we will stay dry on Monday.

Mostly sunny skies for Monday (KY3)

While Tuesday starts dry with mostly sunny skies, the returning front will start to bring partly sunny skies back in throughout the day.

Partly sunny skies return Tuesday (KY3)

With an upper-level disturbance coming in over the front Tuesday evening, that will start to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the Ozarks. Those rain chances will then continue off and on through the day Wednesday.

Rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday (KY3)

While the frontal boundary will move on by Thursday, a strong upper-level low will dig across the Lower 48 through the rest of the week and send numerous disturbances our way.

Upper-level wave with more energy by the weekend (KY3)

After a week disturbance tries to bring a few showers our way Thursday, other disturbances will come in at times through the upcoming weekend and bring in numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered t-storms possible late Friday (KY3)

Periods of rain chances through the weekend (KY3)

With the projected rain chances coming our way later on, it’s possible to see rain totals by next Sunday night between half an inch and up to 2.5″ across the Ozarks. These numbers aren’t set in stone since disturbances like these can be a bit tricky to track. The bottom line is the potential for much needed rainfall is still in place later on this week.

Potential rain totals by next weekend (KY3)

As for temperatures, our mild evening will turn chilly by Monday morning with lows back in the lower to middle 50s. The sun will get to work sending temperatures back into the middle 70s around lunch time and into the lower 80s for highs Monday afternoon.

Chilly Monday morning (KY3)

Lower 80s for Monday afternoon (KY3)

After lows near 60° Tuesday morning, we’ll briefly see highs bounce back into the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon.

Lower to middle 80s Tuesday (KY3)

After that short warming trend, the highs for the rest of the week will stay close our average high of 80°.

Upper 70s to lower 80s from midweek through the weekend (KY3)

The clouds and rain chances Wednesday should keep highs in the middle to some upper 70s across the region. With a little more sun to work with for the rest of the week, highs should stay in the lower 80s through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.