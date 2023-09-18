Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Pitbull puppy picked up by an Amazon driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An amazon delivery driver found this puppy wandering loose, so they took her to Animal Control. Workers there say it’s obvious she does have an owner because of what she was found wearing.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s in good health and has a nicer harness on but unfortunately, nothing else that can point to finding where she goes.”

That driver found her at an apartment complex in the 700 block of east Sunshine on September fifth, but no one there stepped forward to claim the puppy. She’s a Pitbull mix, mostly black, with some white on her toes.

The pink harness is the only thing she had on, so no collar, tags or microchip. Animal control thinks she’s abour four months old based on her puppy teeth and weight.

If you recognize her, call the shelter at 417-833-3592. You can also reach out to them on facebook or submit any lost or found animals to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

