Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance

Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A mother is desperate for answers after her 22-year-old pregnant daughter went missing last month and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Alyssa Bowden, of Madison, Tennessee, was last seen Aug. 14 at her boyfriend’s mother’s house in Goodlettsville, her mother Samantha Fenderson told WSMV. Bowden is nine months pregnant, and Fenderson said the last person to see her claimed she was “blue” and bruised.

On Aug. 15, Fenderson received a grim text message from her daughter, saying she was bleeding, worried about her baby and headed to a hospital. Fenderson then received a text from Bowden that said, “Pray for me,” according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Bowden, who has a 5-year-old son, hasn’t been heard from since. Police said so far, they’ve found no records of her showing up to any local hospital. The 22-year-old’s boyfriend, Thomas Schroeder, is also considered missing.

Fenderson said she fears something terrible happened to Bowden.

“I’ve never went a week without talking to my kid,” she said.

Fenderson is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Bowden. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with hazel eyes, weighs about 175 pounds and has several tattoos. Fenderson said she hopes someone knows something and Bowden is able to return home to her son.

“Just let me know you’re all right,” Fenderson said. “Whatever it is, we can get through it. I’m not going to give up until I find her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Fatal crash
Republic, Mo. woman hit and killed by a car on I-44 after being involved in a separate crash
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Two Arkansas school districts deny state claims that they broke a law on teaching race and sexuality
Hickory County water rescue
Four people rescued after being trapped on a river in Hickory County
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storm chances this week

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville...
High-octane Chiefs relying on defense to keep them in early season games
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.
Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain
Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.
Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain