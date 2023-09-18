Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.
How to:
- 1. When you spill coffee on yourself, flush it immediately with cold water or dab it with a wet cloth or paper towel. Place a dry cloth under the stained area to absorb moisture
- 2. Apply laundry detergent or spot remover.
- 3. Use cold water again to blot and remove the spot.
- 4. Toss in the washer or take to the dry cleaner as soon as possible
Warnings & Cautions: Do not try to spot leather or fur. Blot the stained area and take it to a pro. Do not use hand or dish soap. They do not have enzymes to break down the organic coffee stain.
Linda Says: If you are in a restaurant, ask for club soda and blot with that. The carbonation will bubble up the coffee spill, and the carbonation will keep it from staining.
SURPRISE TIP: Drink your coffee or tea (hot or cold) from a straw to avoid this.
Why It Works: The enzymes in laundry detergents break down the organic coffee stain.
For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
