Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.

How to:

  • 1. When you spill coffee on yourself, flush it immediately with cold water or dab it with a wet cloth or paper towel. Place a dry cloth under the stained area to absorb moisture
  • 2. Apply laundry detergent or spot remover.
  • 3. Use cold water again to blot and remove the spot.
  • 4. Toss in the washer or take to the dry cleaner as soon as possible

Warnings & Cautions: Do not try to spot leather or fur. Blot the stained area and take it to a pro. Do not use hand or dish soap. They do not have enzymes to break down the organic coffee stain.

Linda Says: If you are in a restaurant, ask for club soda and blot with that. The carbonation will bubble up the coffee spill, and the carbonation will keep it from staining.

SURPRISE TIP: Drink your coffee or tea (hot or cold) from a straw to avoid this.

Why It Works: The enzymes in laundry detergents break down the organic coffee stain.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Fatal crash
Republic, Mo. woman hit and killed by a car on I-44 after being involved in a separate crash
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Two Arkansas school districts deny state claims that they broke a law on teaching race and sexuality
Hickory County water rescue
Four people rescued after being trapped on a river in Hickory County
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storm chances this week

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville...
High-octane Chiefs relying on defense to keep them in early season games
Here’s how to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.
Queen of Clean: Removing a coffee stain
Burrell youth center
Burrell Behavioral Health breaks ground on new youth services center in Springfield
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storm chances this week