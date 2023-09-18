Royals put All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on 7-day concussion list

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) comes out of a baseball game after taking a foul...
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) comes out of a baseball game after taking a foul ball off his mask during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on the seven-day concussion list Monday, two days after he left a game against the Astros with what the club called a non-concussive head impact.

The Royals made the move before opening a three-game series against the Guardians. They selected the contract of Tyler Cropley from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and transferred fellow catcher Freddy Fermin to the 60-day injured list.

Pérez was hit in the facemask by a foul ball off the bat of Jose Altuve in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against Houston. The impact popped the mask off Pérez, and the catcher initially told Royals trainer Kyle Turner that he was fine.

During a later at-bat, umpire John Libka bent down to check on Pérez, who had begun to feel light-headed. That’s when Turner and Royals manager Matt Quatraro came out to check on him again and ultimately took him out of the game.

Pérez is hitting .252 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs for the Royals this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Fatal crash
Republic, Mo. woman hit and killed by a car on I-44 after being involved in a separate crash
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Two Arkansas school districts deny state claims that they broke a law on teaching race and sexuality
Hickory County water rescue
Four people rescued after being trapped on a river in Hickory County
Highs this afternoon will be 3-4 degrees warmer than Sunday, putting much of the Ozarks in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry to begin the week

Latest News

O-Zone: Ava's Hunter Adams comes back stronger after torn ACL, fractured femur
O-Zone: Ava's Hunter Adams comes back stronger after torn ACL, fractured femur
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Chiefs overcome mistakes to beat Jaguars 17-9, Kansas City’s 3rd win vs Jacksonville in 10 months
Arkansas vs. BYU/2023
BYU rallies twice, beats Arkansas on road to stay perfect
Arkansas vs. BYU/2023
PICTURES: Arkansas loses to BYU 38-31