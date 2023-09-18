SEC fines Mizzou for fans storming the field after impressive field goal win

Courtesy: Mizzou Athletics Facebook
Courtesy: Mizzou Athletics Facebook(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has fined the University of Missouri after fans stormed the field Saturday after an impressive 61-yard field goal kick to win the game against Kansas State.

The SEC has fined Mizzou $100,000 as a first offense of violating the league’s access to competition area policy.

According to the SEC, the policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

If it happens again, Mizzou could be fined $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

The policy was originally adopted by a vote of Conference members in 2004 and financial penalties were increased by action taken by the membership in 2015 and again in 2023.

During Sunday’s matchup against Kansas State, the Tigers had a chance to give their big-legged kicker a shorter attempt after Brady Cook had driven them into Kansas State territory in the final seconds. But after huddling on the sideline, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was too slow getting his field-goal unit onto the field, and the delay-of-game penalty pushed the Tigers back 5 yards.

That led kicker Harrison Mevis to punch it in with a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining Saturday, sending Missouri to win 30-27.

Missouri has struggled to win close games the past couple of years, including a near-upset of Georgia last season. But the Tigers showed plenty of resilience in answering every salvo that Kansas State lobbed their way.

The Tigers play Memphis next Saturday night in St. Louis.

