Sinkhole repair leads to traffic congestion in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Work to repair a sinkhole off of the James River Freeway led to travel headaches during the rush hour on Monday. The construction tied up all three lanes of traffic near the U.S. 65 and James River Freeway intersection.

Saturday, MoDOT closed all three lanes of westbound James River Freeway traffic between Glenestone and U.S. 65 to make the repairs. The sinkhole opened in mid-August. Since its opening, MoDOT had only closed one lane of traffic near the sinkhole.

MoDOT engineers say this project on the sinkhole repair should last through Friday. The sinkhole appeared near the westbound lanes of James River Freeway between Glenstone and U.S. 65. It led MoDOT to close one lane of traffic.

MoDOT does have signage warning of the closure as the drivers approach. Drivers should take alternate routes if possible in order to avoid the construction project. Remember to give yourself plenty of time if traveling near the construction area.

