Springfield, Mo. support group emphasizes hope for substance users

It’s Recovery Month, and local organizations are aiming to raise hope, healing, and awareness.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is Recovery Month. Springfield organizations are aiming to raise hope, healing, and awareness.

“There are 23 million Americans in the United States in active recovery and 21.5 million with an active substance use disorder, so there are actually more people in recovery than who are using,” said David Stoecker with Better Life in Recovery.

He says his mission is to teach people in recovery to have fun without returning to their unhealthy habits.

“According to the 2022 health needs assessment. More than 4% of the Springfield community has a substance use disorder,” says Julie Viele with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

She says an overdose can happen to anyone, so the community needs to be equipped with Naloxone, aka ‘Narcan.’

“People use drugs, and recovery is possible for anybody trying to find it, but there are multiple pathways, and people have to find which pathway works best for them,” says Stoecker.

He says recovery month allows people to celebrate their recovery while living healthier lives.

