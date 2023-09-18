Teenager from Lebanon, Mo. seriously hurt in a crash

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -A teenager was flown to a Springfield hospital after a crash Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver ran off Park Drive, became airborne and then hit a tree.

The patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. The teen is being treated for serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.