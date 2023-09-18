Tractor Trailer driver escapes crash into guardrail with minor injuries

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A tractor-trailer driver escapes a major crash without serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on I-44, near the 172-mile marker, a little after 8 a.m.

Troopers say the driver was merging into the left lane when he lost control and slammed into the guardrail. The truck stopped before it went into the median. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

