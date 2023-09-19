After CPR saved a Fair Grove, Mo., woman’s life, firefighters hold CPR training courses

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Dallas County are teaching the public CPR after saving a Fair Grove woman’s life.

The Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District (SDCFPD) Chief Dave Moore said his crews responded to a call recently where a 76-year-old woman with diabetes collapsed inside her home and needed CPR right away. The woman’s daughter, Tammy Mayfield, said she and her husband followed the 911 dispatcher’s directions and performed proper CPR on her mom.

“It’s still hard to do, especially when it’s someone you love,” Mayfield said. “But it has to be done.”

Chief Moore said an EMT arrived at the house around 15 minutes after being called. Mayfield and her husband were able to continue chest compressions until help arrived. The EMT who responded to the house, Brooke Moss, said she didn’t think she would’ve survived if her daughter didn’t perform proper CPR before she arrived.

“In those moments when somebody goes into cardiac arrest, and bystanders are present, only about 40 percent of people get help prior to EMS arrival, and I think that’s because of hesitance,” Moss said.

Chief Moore said SDCFPD will start holding CPR training courses so anyone can learn how to perform effective CPR on someone while waiting for the paramedics. He said anyone, not just those living in Buffalo, is welcome to attend.

The training courses will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the fire station on 322 Red Top Road in Buffalo. The classes will occur at the fire station on the first Monday of each month.

Flyer advertising the new CPR training courses held at the fire station. (KY3)

Mayfield said she and her family are super grateful her mother, Sandy, is safe, and she encourages everyone to take a CPR course as soon as possible.

“I almost lost my mom. If I hadn’t been able to follow directions or do what they told me,” Mayfield said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.