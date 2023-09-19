InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
MGN Online
Teenager from Lebanon, Mo. seriously hurt in a crash
A few showers will be possible over the western Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for rain
Courtesy: Mizzou Athletics Facebook
SEC fines Mizzou for fans storming the field after impressive field goal win
Rivercut boil order
Boil Water Advisory issued for Rivercut subdivision in Greene County

Latest News

Frank Sheridan/Lawrence County Jail
Judge sentences 8th person connected to woman’s death in Lawrence County, Mo.
KY3 and the city of Springfield celebrate Good Neighbor Week, and we’re hosting special...
Good Neighbor Week: KY3 & city of Springfield working to bring neighborhoods together
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms a mountain lion sighting in Shannon County.
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
Firefighters in Dallas County are teaching the public CPR after saving a Fair Grove woman’s life.
After CPR saved a Fair Grove, Mo., woman’s life, firefighters hold CPR training courses
A few showers will be possible over the western Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for rain