Judge sentences 8th person connected to woman’s death in Lawrence County, Mo.

Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to prison for the death of a woman kidnapped and shot after being forced into a well in Lawrence County.

Frank Sheridan entered a guilty plea to one count of kidnapping in the death of Sarah Pasco in August 2020. Sheridan will not spend any time in jail. The judge suspended his 15-year sentence. He will spend five years on probation.

Investigators say Pasco and another woman were kidnapped and forced into an abandoned well, where they were shot. The other woman survived.

Prosecutors charged nine different suspects related to the death of Pasco. Sheridan becomes the eighth to plead in the case.

