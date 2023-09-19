Judge sentences Springfield man for illegal firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo., man involved in at least two local shootings for illegally possessing a firearm.

Danyon Marquise Noble, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to four years and nine months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 13, Noble pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Noble was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban when he was pulled over by deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 1, 2022. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with an attached 15-round magazine directly under the driver’s seat. They also found an empty Glock 17-round magazine in the passenger side door pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Noble has a prior felony conviction for theft of a credit or debit card.

Noble has associations with two violent street gangs, according to court documents. Both FTO and Only Da Brothers have been under investigation by law enforcement for being involved in multiple shooting incidents in the Springfield area.

According to investigators, Noble committed two additional firearm offenses prior to his arrest in this case.

On April 23, 2022, Springfield police officers pulled over a vehicle in connection with a shooting; Noble was in the backseat of the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, officers found three firearms, including a Glock magazine and a loaded extended magazine in the backseat area. According to witnesses, Noble fired one shot from a firearm during an argument with two other individuals. Noble was swabbed for gunshot residue, and it was determined that he had gunshot residue on his person.

Less than three months later, on July 10, 2022, Springfield police officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at an apartment building. They found multiple shell casings, bullet fragments, and one vehicle that appeared to have been struck by a bullet. Video surveillance from the apartment building showed Noble blindly firing a gun around the corner from his position in one of the doorways of the building. Evidence from his Facebook account further confirmed that he was the shooter depicted in the surveillance. Noble has been charged in state court with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The gun recovered from Noble during the Sept. 1, 2023, traffic stop was a preliminary match to the shell casings recovered from the July 10 shooting.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

