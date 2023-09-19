Judge sets trial date for driver accused in crash killing Drury University student

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge scheduled a trial date for an Ozark, Mo., woman facing several charges for a crash that killed Drury University student Mercedes Luna in May 2021.

Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., will go on trial on April 22. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say Luna died when she crashed into a Federal Express truck while attempting to avoid an oncoming Hyundai SUV driven by Dewitt near Rogersville. Investigators say Dewitt passed the Fed Ex truck in a no-passing zone on State Highway 125 between Rogersville and Strafford. Investigators say Dewitt left the scene of the crash that happened behind her. Surveillance video from the Federal Express truck captured Dewitt’s SUV driving away.

Investigators say they tracked Dewitt’s car traveling in the area around the crash through cell phone data.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.