Laclede County leaders make decision on property tax freeze for seniors

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Commission voted in favor of a property tax credit for seniors on property taxes.

”It’s more like a tax freeze. And so as a credit, part of it will be that as your valuations go up, you’re going to be credited back to when this was enacted. So we’re gonna do it for the tax year 2024. So each year that goes up, you’re going to be credited back to what that 2023 tax would be,” said Darrell Pollock, Laclede County Commissioner.

The new Missouri law allows counties to vote on the tax for some seniors.

”They’re eligible for Social Security, that they have this, they are on this property. So it’s just the only primary residence, not it across the board. It’s all just that one primary residence,” said Pollock.

Pollock hopes this will help.

”It will help the seniors, now the taxing entities, they will have to kind of figure out how to moderate what their expenses are based off that revenue.”

