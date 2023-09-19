At last: Adam Wainwright shines to earn 200th career win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a grind. It didn’t happen the way he or anything else figured it would. And there were times throughout the difficult 2023 season when it felt like it might not happen. But Adam Wainwright’s perseverance endured, bringing him to Monday night at Busch Stadium.

After needing 12 tries at a career win No. 199, Wainwright wasted no time in achieving the real milestone once he had the opportunity.

In his first start with 200 wins within his reach, Wainwright grabbed the marquee victory by delivering his best performance of the season, shutting out the Brewers across seven innings in a 1-0 Cardinals’ win Monday night. Willson Contreras delivered the lone run of the game on a fourth-inning homer that put Wainwright in line for the victory.

Contreras sent a screamer 114.7 mph off his bat toward the left field foul pole. He hit the tailing line drive so hard that it ran out of room to tail foul as Contreras tucked it just inside the pole to put the Cardinals on the board.

The blast was the 20th of the year for Contreras in his debut season with the Cardinals.

Through five scoreless innings and thanks to Contreras’ powerful swing, Wainwright had the lead he needed to qualify for his milestone 200th career win. But there wasn’t any doubt at that point about leaving him in the ball game.

Wainwright took advantage of a Brewer lineup that seemed content to attack aggressively throughout the night. Whether they would produce any runs against the 42-year-old veteran or not, the Brewers were intent on doing it quickly. Wainwright delivered 42 of his first 68 pitches for strikes through five innings, allowing a pair of hits while issuing a pair of walks.

The sixth featured a lazy single to right for William Contreras, but it was erased on a Carlos Santana double play ball.

As Wainwright’s pitch count climbed into the 90s in the seventh, the Brewers advanced a runner to third base on a ground out and stolen base. But as the runner Mark Canha broke for third, Waino and Contreras were both focused on the man at the dish, Josh Donaldson.

The crowd rose to its feet before a 2-2 pitch, but Wainwright wasn’t ready to throw it. Rather than rely upon the PitchCom for a delivery this important, Contreras dashed out to the mound to get on the same page as Wainwright directly.

The curveball that Wainwright spun to Donaldson arrived with more altitude than most of his Uncle Charlies, but the location up in the zone got the batter to get under it enough to give Lars Nootbaar room in center field to circle underneath it for the final out of the inning.

John King allowed the leadoff man to reach in the top of the eighth before Masyn Winn kicked off a 6-4-3 double play to keep the Brewers at bay. A diving attempt in shallow center fell short on a Sal Frelick pop fly later in the frame, but Ryan Helsley came on to strike out Williams Contreras to end the threat.

Helsley finished the job with a scoreless ninth, bringing the Busch Stadium crowd to its feet. The goal had been reached. Adam Wainwright was a 200-game winner in Major League Baseball.

