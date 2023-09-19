Missouri Gov. Parson declares September as Jewish American Heritage Month

Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri(ky3)
By Joe McLean (KY3) and KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson, joined by all statewide elected officials and the Missouri Chapter of the Coalition for Jewish Values, declared September as Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Jewish American Heritage Month is commonly celebrated during May on the national level. However, Gov. Parson chose this month instead, as several major Jewish holidays are celebrated in September, including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the start of Sukkot.

“While we always want to recognize, honor and appreciate the contributions members of the Jewish faith make to our culture and communities across the state, we especially want to do so during Jewish American Heritage Month,” Gov. Parson said. “We also want to take this opportunity to unequivocally reject antisemitism towards Jewish people and bigotry of any kind. Today and every day, we say hate and discrimination have no home in Missouri.”

In addition to the governor’s proclamation, it also adopts the working definition of antisemitism as established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which more than 1,100 global agencies, 40 countries, and 31 U.S. states have also adopted, according to the release. The definition reads:

Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions, and religious facilities.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Gov. Parson’s statement and says he is pleased and honored to recognize the faith and fortitude of Jewish Americans.

“Generations of Jewish people have come to this country; some fleeing oppression and discrimination, others searching for the American dream,” Ashcroft said. “I stand together with Jewish Missourians to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month as we push forward to preserve freedom and form a more perfect union.

To view the proclamation, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
A few showers will be possible over the western Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Moderate to Heavy Rain Tonight for Some
MGN Online
Teenager from Lebanon, Mo. seriously hurt in a crash
Rivercut boil order
Boil Water Advisory issued for Rivercut subdivision in Greene County
Courtesy: Mizzou Athletics Facebook
SEC fines Mizzou for fans storming the field after impressive field goal win

Latest News

A few showers will be possible over the western Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Moderate to Heavy Rain Tonight for Some
KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Laclede county residents will be deciding if they want to continue a 1/2 cent sales tax called...
Laclede County leaders make decision on property tax freeze for seniors
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Laclede County leaders make decision on property tax freeze for seniors