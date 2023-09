SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, College of the Ozarks presents a Patriotic Play, with this year’s production entitled Breaking the Silence, featuring stories of Vietnam Veterans.

Go to https://www.cofo.edu/Visit/Patriot-Play for more information.

