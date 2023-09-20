Arborists, tree care professionals honor the military by volunteering at Springfield’s National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arborists and tree care professionals gathered at the Springfield National Cemetery to honor the service of the men and women in the military.

Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance, a nonprofit organization, is marking its 9th annual day of service with the largest volunteer event in the tree care industry. ‘Saluting Branches’ brings together tree and landscape experts to improve the beauty and safety of the trees located at these hallowed sites.

Volunteers at the Springfield National Cemetery site included arborists and tree care experts from Nixa Utilities, All About Trees, Ryan Tree Service, Cherokee Tree Service, Four Seasons Tree Service, Busy Bee Tree Service, and Wright Tree Service, among others. Those participating in the ‘Saluting Branches’ program cared for trees at more than 100 US Department of Veterans Affairs veterans’ cemeteries, homes, and hospitals across North America this year.

