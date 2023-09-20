Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October

FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bank America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October, working toward a goal of raising the minimum hourly pay to $25 by 2025.

The company shared the news in a statement Wednesday.

The pay increase will increase the minimum salary to almost $48,000 for full-time employees.

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational,” Sheri Bronstein, the bank’s chief human resources officer, said in the statement.

By 2025, Bank of America’s minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour, or more than 121%, since 2010.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Today won't be a washout
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soggy start to Wednesday

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Biden and Brazil’s Lula are meeting in New York to discuss labor and climate issues
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Trial of police officers to begin in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death from sedative and neck hold
FILE - Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers...
As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Missouri election officials working to address assistance for seniors and the disabled at polling places