Cooking with Kaitlyn: Orange Thyme Chicken

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -This chicken recipe is so simple and delicious. It’s the perfect quick and easy dinner that is full of flavor.

Ingredients

6-8 chicken thighs

1/2 cup of orange juice

2 oranges sliced

2 tbsp Thyme

1tsp salt

1tsp pepper

Directions

1. Take your orange slices and place them at the bottom of the pan

2. Lay the chicken thighs on top of the orange slices

3. Pour the orange juice over the chicken

4. Sprinkle the salt, pepper, and thyme over the chicken.

5. Cover with foil and place in the fridge for at least 20 minutes. The longer you let the chicken marinate the stronger the flavors will be.

6. Uncover the chicken and place in a 350°F oven for about 45 minutes or until the chicken’s internal temperature reaches 165°F.

7. Serve and enjoy!

