CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

Detectives believe 37-year-old Caitlin Paige Bolton is in the Springfield area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has been on the run for some time now. Caitlin Paige Bolton is wanted in Greene County on drug charges. She’s 37-years-old. Springfield police say Bolton is known to change her hair color. She’s described as about 5′8″ tall, 130 pounds and has green eyes.

We last featured her as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in December last year. Detectives believe she’s in the Springfield area. If you’ve seen Caitlin Bolton or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
