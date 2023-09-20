CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Detectives believe 37-year-old Caitlin Paige Bolton is in the Springfield area.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has been on the run for some time now. Caitlin Paige Bolton is wanted in Greene County on drug charges. She’s 37-years-old. Springfield police say Bolton is known to change her hair color. She’s described as about 5′8″ tall, 130 pounds and has green eyes.
We last featured her as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in December last year. Detectives believe she’s in the Springfield area. If you’ve seen Caitlin Bolton or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip leads to her arrest.
