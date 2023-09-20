Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
MGN Online
Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Shannon County, Mo.
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers
Cold front moves in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A wet week ahead

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares a look at cornstalk decorations for fall.
Garden Spot: Time to buy cornstalks for fall decorations
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares a look at cornstalk decorations for fall.
Garden Spot: Time to buy cornstalks for fall decorations
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
GM Fairfax Plant, Kansas City, Kan.
Kansas City, Kan., General Motors assembly operations idled due to UAW targeted strike at St. Louis-area plant