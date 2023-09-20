Farmers in the Ozarks remind drivers to be cautious on the roads during harvest season

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic crashes involving farm equipment increase when harvest season starts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 177 traffic crashes involving farm equipment in 2022. Seven people died, and 63 people suffered injuries in these crashes. Drivers and farmers should pay close attention to the road during this time.

Jeff Eagleburger is a longtime farmer in the Buffalo area. He operates farm equipment daily.

“Anytime you see a tractor, it’s going to be moving slowly. You can’t assume that it’s going to take up any speed since they go a maximum of 20 miles an hour,” Eagleburger said. “At that point, you’re gonna catch up pretty quick.”

Eagleburger advised drivers if they get stuck behind a piece of slow-moving farm equipment.

“Be patient. Most of the time, these guys will pull off and let you go around if they can’t because there’s no shoulder or there’s just not a place to pull off. You just have to wait till there is a safe time because that’s where you get hung out,” Eagleburger said. “People try to pass on hills or with two yellow lines, and they’ll meet a car coming on, and that’s probably the most dangerous part of it.”

Troopers offer this advice for harvest season:

Farmers

Ensure your farm equipment is properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem when traveling on the roadway.

If traffic accumulates behind you on the road where it is difficult to make a safe pass, pull off onto the side of the road in a level area so vehicles can pass.

Always drive as far to the right as possible.

It’s harder to see you at dawn or dusk, so please don’t travel on the road during those times if possible.

ATVs used for farming can only travel on highways during daylight hours and must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag, and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem.

Drivers

Stay alert for slow-moving farm equipment.

When you drive up behind a tractor or other farm machinery, please slow down and be patient.

Wait to pass until you have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic. Never pass on a hill or curve.

A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.

Pay close attention to farm equipment entering and leaving the highway from side roads and driveways. Special attention must be paid when traveling at dawn or dusk when the sun makes it difficult for drivers to see.

