Greene County emergency officials add new sirens at Fellows Lake

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Emergency leaders added two new outdoor warning sirens have been installed in the Fellows Lake area near Springfield to aid in warning people who are enjoying the recreational activities available around the lake.

“These sirens are meant to warn people who are outside of an impending emergency like a tornado or extremely severe thunderstorms where life-threatening winds are expected,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Larry Woods. “The sirens are an important addition to our warning capability for the lake area,” he said.

The Greene County Commission has been working with the residents in the area for several years to achieve success in placing sirens around the lake.

“We have heard from many citizens in the Fellows Lake area over the past few years expressing the need for storm sirens in the area. We are pleased that with collaboration, this project has come to fruition, and Greene County residents and guests can now more safely enjoy the outdoors in this beautiful area of the county,” said Greene County 2nd District Commissioner John Russell.

The Office of Emergency Management worked with partners at City Utilities and Southwest Electric to install the sirens.

“With the increased activity at Fellows Lake, the ability to provide emergency alerts to those on the trails or lake was an issue that needed to be addressed,” said Bob Wilson, Director of Water Treatment and Supply for City Utilities. “The addition of the sirens in this area that, if needed, will provide that emergency alert to residents and visitors in the Fellows Lake area.”

Each installed siren costs approximately $38,000. Federal grants through the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) program paid for the sirens.

Woods says the sirens will be regularly tested at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, weather permitting.

