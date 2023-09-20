Missouri election officials working to address assistance for seniors and the disabled at polling places

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As campaigns and candidates prepare for the 2024 election cycle, election officials are addressing assistance available for seniors and those with disabilities at polling places.

Assistance for seniors and those with disabilities. (KY3)

When it comes to seniors and those with disabilities, having access to the polling locations to cast their vote means having options available to help make the process smooth for those who need assistance.

The Greene County clerk and a group of community partners are working to ensure that voter rolls are updated and help those who want to register to vote are signed up.

From curbside voting locations, ballots with braille, and even assistance reading the ballot, Missouri ensures your vote is counted on election day.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says if you want, you can take someone with you to help you, but with limitations.

“An individual who actually has difficulty using the equipment there can have one individual go with them to assist them. But that assistance is restricted to casting what the actual voter wants. They are there to assist you in manipulating the voting machine if you need or that sort of thing. But the decision about how to vote or what offices to vote for or not vote for, who or what issues that is all to be up to the actual registered voter.”

If you want to register to vote or double-check your information and polling locations, you can do that for the remainder of the week at the following locations.

Wednesday, September 20

10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. Study School 2343 W Olive St.

3:00 p.m. Rare Breed Youth Services 301 N Main Ave.

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Dream Center – Community Dinner 829 W Atlantic St.

Thursday, September 21

11:25 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Central High School 423 E Central St.

Friday, September 22

11:45 a.m. – 1:40 p.m. Hillcrest High School 3319 N Grant Ave.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.