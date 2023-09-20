Ozarks CW educational show seeking middle school-aged TV host who’ll get a $5,000 college scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re a middle school student in the Springfield area and dreamed of being on TV and getting some money for college, read on!

On Saturday, September 23, the Ozarks CW will begin airing a new, education-based show at 7:30 a.m. called “Missouri STEM Explorers,” which explores the worlds of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The shows are the brainchild of a non-profit organization known as Frame of Minds, with Birmingham-based Mike Ousley as the board president who puts the shows together.

“Our goal is to push young people into opening their thoughts and ideas about STEM careers because that is the future of our world,” Ousley said. “STEM is everywhere whether you’re making electric cars, building a house, or working on air conditioning and heating systems. Plumbers use STEM in the science of pipes and building and cleaning drains. Over 120,000 STEM jobs are available right now in the state of Missouri that need to be filled, and we think this is a wonderful way to encourage students to consider those job careers.”

Missouri is the latest addition to the other four states chosen for the syndicated shows that cover a wide range of topics.

In the Show-Me State, the shows will be seen in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Joplin, Cape Girardeau, and Springfield TV markets.

So far, the show has visited St. Louis’ KSHE radio station for a lesson on sound and how it works. In Kansas City, the show has looked at the science of escape rooms and will soon meet with a Kansas City Chiefs player about the science in play when a football is thrown or kicked.

Other states have had shows on how electric cars are made, solar panels, building bridges, space exploration, prosthetics, coding, vertical farming, technology in fast food restaurants, forensics, turbine engines, dentistry, composting, light spectrum, earthquakes, veterinary medicine, baseball, robotics, marine biology, ornithology, weather and the science of pirates.

“We went to a ship-building company and shot a show with a 170-foot-long destroyer built for our U.S. military, and there’s not one soul on board,” Ousley said of one of his favorite topics. “It’s totally driven autonomously. It’s in the Gulf of Mexico but being operated out of Norfolk, Virginia.”

All of the shows are hosted by a middle school-aged student visiting with an expert from a school, college, museum, or business to learn about the STEM-related topic.

And with some of the Missouri STEM Explorer shows being shot in Springfield soon, the producers are looking for a local middle school-aged student to be the host. You only have to shoot a short audition on your cellphone, computer, or camera and send it off.

“Really we’re just looking for about two minutes or less of video, and they can do whatever they want to do,” Ousley explained. “Talk about your life and what you’re interested in. What we’re really looking for is somebody who is excited and enthusiastic.”

The video (preferably in an MP4 file format) then needs to be emailed to “auditions@camproductionsnc.com” by September 30, and the new host will be chosen by October 2. Even better news is that the winner will also receive a $5,000 college scholarship through Missouri’s 529 education plan.

“It’s a state-controlled savings account for college tuition, and the money continues to grow until they’re ready to use it,” Ousley pointed out. “We think it can really help change some lives. For kids that might not be able to afford college, here’s a big leg-up by helping them with $5,000 in college scholarship money as well as getting to be on television and learn about STEM first-hand.”

