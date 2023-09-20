Police arrest man wanted in armed robbery of Springfield Dollar Tree store

Nicolas Shields faces charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Nicolas Shields faces charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a man wanted in an armed robbery of a Springfield Dollar Tree.

Nicolas Shields faces charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Investigators say Shields flashed the handle of a knife to workers at the store on South Campbell on September 6. They say Shields left the store with $35.67.

Police later matched the car from the crime scene to a home in the 700 block of East Morningside. Investigators say they found the knife inside a car at the residence.

