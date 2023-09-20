Public Water Supply District No. 1 cancels boil water advisory for Rivercut subdivision
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Greene County canceled a boil water advisory for residents of the Rivercut subdivision in Greene County.
Public Water Supply District No. 1 reported two water main breaks on Monday. They led to extremely low water pressure in the subdivision.
Testing showed safe drinking levels on Wednesday.
