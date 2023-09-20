Southwest Missouri attorney announces run for state treasurer’s office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - An attorney with firms throughout southwest Missouri announced she will run for the Republican nomination for Missouri treasurer.

Lori Rook is a graduate of Nixa High School and Missouri State University. Rook is a managing partner of Ozarks Elder Law and Joplin Elder Law.

Rook considers herself a political outsider.

“The people of Missouri deserve leaders who will fight for them, not more career politicians,” said Rook.

She says her focus in the areas of elder law and estate planning has put her at the forefront of safeguarding the assets and investments of seniors and protecting them from fraud and abuse.

“I have helped thousands of Missourians in my career,” Rook stated. “I am running for Treasurer to help Missourians fight against financial abuse and overreach and to protect, manage, and wisely invest the taxpayer‘s money. I will also help educate the next generation about saving, investing, and managing their money.”

She will challenge Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek and State Rep. Cody Smith of Carthage for the nomination next August. Governor Mike Parson appointed Malek to the position in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.