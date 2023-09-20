Springfield College students face costly move-out fees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Missouri State students living just off campus are getting hit with hundreds of unexpected move-out fees.

Several former tenants of Elevate Student Living reached out to us asking for help.

“I think they wanted to take advantage of us,” said Taylor Werges, former tenet. “I think there are plenty of people out there who didn’t push back and had to pay hundreds of dollars.”

“Me and my roommate looked everything over thought it was good enough,” said Jack Rodenberg. “Of course, two weeks later, I get an email saying I owe $543 and that was quite the surprise.”

“When you call they just don’t answer,” said Werges. “When you show up in-person they tell you that they can’t talk about it in person.”

Taylor Werges is one of many students who say she was hit with many unfair charges.

After we started working on the story Werges charges dropped significantly.

“I didn’t feel that any of the charges were fair so they dropped by $478 to $178,” said Werges. “They only answered that one email and my parents had also sent an an email to them.”

MSU student Jack Rodenberg says he ended up paying the hefty fines in fear of it being sent to collections.

“Communication that whole time was horrible and is a straight up headache,” said Rodenberg,

We reached out to Coastal Ridge, owner of the Elevate Complex about the situation it sent us this statement in part:

“Elevate Student Living prides itself on how it treats its residents and is committed to fairness and transparency during the move-out process. All questions and concerns regarding move-out charges are carefully reviewed by a Regional Manager, who is thoroughly trained to conduct this process in a fair and transparent manner. We regret that this review process has taken more time than normal this year due to a staffing shortage. We encourage any residents that believe a mistake was made regarding move-out charges to contact the leasing office so it can be reviewed as soon as possible.”

If you lived at the apartment and need to dispute any fees Coastal Ridge says to contact Elevate’s leasing office.

