Springfield-Greene County Library executive director announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After 15 years at the helm of the Springfield-Greene County Library District, Executive Director Regina Greer Cooper announced her retirement at the year’s end.

Regina Greer Cooper has served the citizens of Greene County and the Library System well for fifteen years,” said Springfield-Greene Library Board President Rachael Morrow. “She started during a time of transition for the district and has helped shape the Greene County Library System into one of the finest in the nation. Her tenure certainly has been marked by our physical growth, but our program innovation has been just as important to keep our community learning and engaged. We are so thankful for the strong foundation she and her team have built. As a board, we extend to her heartfelt blessings in her retirement and are committed to seeking a new Executive Director who will continue to build upon the excellence Regina helped create and our community has grown to expect.”

During Regina’s tenure, the district built two new stand-alone branches in Willard & Republic, purchased a new mobile library, renovated the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, opened Library Express West and East, and became a passport acceptance center. Additionally, the district brought in renowned speakers such as the Brown sisters of Brown vs. The Board of Education fame and David Sedaris, author and humorist.

“When I arrived, this Library was in a good place. I didn’t have to solve any problems or get it back to a good place. It was already there, and all I had to do was work with a great staff to continue the high standards and great reputation that the library district already had,” said Director Cooper. “I hope that the new director will feel the same. Springfield is a great community, and we have an amazing staff that serves our patrons. I have a strong affection for this community.” Regina thanked the Friends of the Library and Library Foundation for their tremendous help to the district.

Plans for a retirement celebration will be announced soon. The Board of Trustees started the process of hiring Cooper’s replacement. The Library Board comprises four county representatives appointed by the County Commission and five individuals appointed by the city.

