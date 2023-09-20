Springfield patients suffer as pain med shortages hit the Ozarks

Springfield patients suffer as pain med shortages ramps up in the Ozarks(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pharmacies nationwide are experiencing pain medicine shortages, leaving patients distressed and healthcare providers grappling with a growing problem. The availability of critical pain medications, such as morphine and Percocet, has become increasingly erratic.

This unpredictability has placed an immense burden on both patients and the healthcare system. Patients are in dire straits as they struggle to secure their prescribed pain medications. The consequences of these shortages are severe, with individuals unable to access the medications necessary to manage their pain and maintain their quality of life.

“I’ve had multiple patients break down and cry on the phone because they can’t get the medications they’re prescribed, and they’re well aware of the suffering they’ll endure in the next week,” Tom Mengwasser, a staff pharmacist at Alps, says.

Withdrawal symptoms, including shakes, tremors, and a resurgence of pain, have become all too common among those unable to obtain their essential medications.

Mengwasse acknowledges the heart-wrenching conversations he must have with patients when the pharmacy cannot fulfill their prescriptions.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with a lot more of those situations because of all the drug shortages,” Mengwasser says.

The issue extends far beyond pain medications alone; shortages encompass various types of drugs, creating a widespread problem. It is crucial to understand that these shortages are not isolated incidents but part of a larger crisis.

Over the last decade, the federal government implemented drastic reductions in the supply of legal opioid medications to combat the opioid epidemic. For example, according to the National Register, the DEA reduced the quota for oxycodone from 164 million grams in 2013 to about 54 million in 2023.

While these reductions may contribute to the current dilemma, the root causes of the shortages remain shrouded in mystery. Drug companies are not obligated to disclose the reasons behind these shortages, leaving healthcare providers and patients searching for answers.

“In the past, drug shortages were often linked to specific events, like a factory shutdown or a surge in flu cases. There was a clear reason for it. Nowadays, there’s not really one rhyme or reason to these shortages,” Mengwasse says.

