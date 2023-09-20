Waynesville School District crossing guard says he’s lucky to be alive after he was struck by vehicle

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Waynesville School District crossing guard is speaking out after he was hit by a vehicle on Friday while directing traffic.

“I’m lucky to be standing here live today,” said Timothy Zornes.

He has been a crossing guard for a little more than a year.

”It’s easy work. I’m semi-retired. So you know it’s it’s a few hours a day that I can do something constructive and make a difference,” said Zornes.

Last Friday, he was doing his job when he got hit.

”I was stopping traffic for the buses to go out on F Highway off of F highway and Route 66, and a vehicle, a small SUV, struck me and threw me backward,” said Zornes.

He did get hurt, but it could have been much worse.

“(It) bruised my kneecap, got to the bone by brute and a small crack in the bone in the kneecap. Other than that, a few scratches on my body,” said Zornes.

Zornes wants this to remind you to pay attention when driving.

”We need them. Be careful because it might not have been me. It might have been a little kid. We need them to slow down. Watch for people,“ said Zornes.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Deanna Ross echoes his advice.

”We all get distracted and make mistakes. So I try to keep that in mind. Treat everybody equally and fairly. Things happen sometimes, but we do want to prevent accidents from happening, and we want everybody to be safe,” said Sgt. Ross.

She adds on, saying think of the kids.

”Everybody wants their children to be safe. We don’t want anybody getting hurt. It actually helps the traffic and the pickup and drop-off lines flow a little bit better. Everybody’s paying attention,” said Sgt. Ross.

For Zornes, he is thankful to be still able to do his job for the kids.

“I love being able to be out there and protecting them,” said Zornes.

