What’s Going Around: Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Perhaps you’ve had a fever, sore throat, or an achy body. Is it the flu or Covid-19? It can be hard to tell this time of year.

“If folks have any symptoms, if they’re curious, could this be COVID, it’s just good to go ahead and get an at-home test,” said Whitney Mann, the Outreach and Communication Coordinator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

According to the CDC, both Greene and Christian Counties both had 48 hospital admission during the first week of September. The only county in southwest Missouri in the medium or higher category is Taney County. They had 6 hospital admissions.

Covid-19 is something the Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to monitor.

“We keep a close watchful eye on COVID rates and transmission in the community, something that we just want to make sure that folks understand is that while we do see kind of some of those rates going up, right now COVID positivity rate is only a snapshot of the burden of disease within our communities,” said Mann.

Mann said part of helping to stop the spread of Covid-19 is testing and isolating if you are infected. According to the CDC, the first 5 days after infection are the most contagious and that’s why people need to stay home If you do not have symptoms, the first day of isolation starts the first full day after your positive test. If you do have symptoms, the first day of isolation is the first full day after symptoms started.

According to Mann, getting vaccinated is the best line of defense.

“So as we go into this season, the a CIP did recommend that everyone over the age of five go ahead and get at least one dose of the updated mRNA vaccine that they just approved last week],” said Mann. “We have ordered that vaccine and we will let the community know when we have that available. Moving forward, the health department is vaccinating uninsured or underinsured individuals. Folks with insurance should reach out to their primary health care provider or visit providers such as CVS or Walgreens or visit Vaccine417.com.”

