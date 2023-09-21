2 off-duty firefighters save man’s life at Patriots game

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday. (Source: WCVB, Dennis Cannon, CNN)
By Shaun Chaiyabhat, WCVB
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) – Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game on Sunday.

About 10 minutes before the start of the game at Gilette Stadium, off-duty firefighter Mark McCullough saw a man on the ground and ran to help.

McCullough was joined by another man, who was a total stranger, and both started doing CPR on the victim.

As it turns out, the other man who jumped in to help was also an off-duty firefighter.

Thankfully, their quick actions saved the man’s life. After about a minute of CPR, he started breathing on his own.

“We just happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” McCullough said.

McCullough said he did not know the other firefighter prior to that night, but a new friendship was born from a brotherhood.

“That’s what we do, this our job,” he said. “We’re here to help the public and help people, whether we’re off-duty or on duty, that’s what we like to do. We have to. I’m glad we were there.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sticky today
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Matthews Elementary School/Nixa, Mo.
Nixa, Mo., elementary school selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sticky today
Tracking rain and storms this weekend
Tracking rain and storms this weekend