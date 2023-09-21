TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of James River Freeway now open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some good news for people driving through southeast Springfield. MODOT has reopened all lanes of James River Freeway.

The westbound lanes had been closed from Highway 65 to Glenstone Ave. since Saturday, while crews filled in a sinkhole that opened up a few weeks ago.

MODOT hoped to get the work done by Friday, but was able to get the highway back open earlier than expected.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

