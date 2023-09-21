TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of James River Freeway now open

Sinkhole closed westbound lanes near Glenstone
Work to repair a sinkhole off of the James River Freeway led to travel headaches.
Work to repair a sinkhole off of the James River Freeway led to travel headaches.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some good news for people driving through southeast Springfield. MODOT has reopened all lanes of James River Freeway.

The westbound lanes had been closed from Highway 65 to Glenstone Ave. since Saturday, while crews filled in a sinkhole that opened up a few weeks ago.

MODOT hoped to get the work done by Friday, but was able to get the highway back open earlier than expected.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sticky today
Campbell and Battlefield intersection in Springfield.
Springfield police say be on the lookout for traveling group of panhandlers

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon Butternut Squash Soup
Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup
Matthews Elementary School/Nixa, Mo.
Nixa, Mo., elementary school selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sticky today