Arkansas receives $10 million to enhance state’s electric grid

power lines heat generic
power lines heat generic(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration received over $10 million in federal funding through the Grid Enhancement Grant program.

The money will be used to prevent electric outages and enhance the duration of the electric grid, according to a news release.

The U.S. Department of Energy funded the money through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The grant will fund $5.16 million for the first year and an additional $5.14 million for the second year.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “This year’s historic natural disasters underscored the critical importance of our electric grid. We need the grid to run to keep our entire state moving. This investment will enhance our grid’s resiliency to help in future crisis events, benefitting Arkansans for years to come.”

The goal of The Grid Enhancement Grant program is to update and strengthen America’s power grid against wildfires, extreme weather, and other natural disasters.

Organizations or companies can apply for the grant if they are qualified. Examples of those who may qualify for this grant include electric grid operators, electricity storage operators, electricity generators, transmission owners or operators, distribution providers, and fuel suppliers.

Organizations and companies interested in applying for the Grid Enhancement Grant program, email questions to infrastructure@dfa.arkansas.gov or visit DFA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Willard firefighter electrocuted while responding to trailer fire.
Firefighter shocked while battling trailer blaze in Willard, Mo.
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Most will stay dry today

Latest News

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses officially cancels St. Louis show
Matthews Elementary School/Nixa, Mo.
Nixa, Mo., elementary school selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Courtesy: St. Louis Police
St. Louis police searching for escaped inmate from hospital with Greene County ties
The Hootin an Hollarin Festival began in 1961.
Hootin an Hollarin is this weekend in Gainesville
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks