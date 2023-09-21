Athlete of the Week: Rilynn Finley, Republic volleyball

Rilynn Finley
Rilynn Finley
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Sep. 20, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A lot has changed for the Republic volleyball program in Rilynn Finley’s four years on the team.

“I’ve just noticed, not even just people in our community, but people in our school have been coming and supporting us,” Rilynn said. “It just makes us as a team feel great that there are people who are wanting to watch us and support us.”

Head Coach Allison Davis has seen a big change in Rilynn too. “Just seeing her evolve has been amazing to see,” Davis said. “Just the time she has put in on the court, playing club and school ball, as well as in the weight room.”

As the future Missouri State Bear has evolved into the team’s leader in kills, the Tigers have gone from a squad that won 27 matches in her first two seasons combined, to winning 26 games her junior year. Rilynn has not only been a force on the court, but Davis credits Rilynn with inspiring her teammates off the court too. “The culture of this program has definitely changed,” Davis said.  “You want to work hard for each other on the floor and definitely off the floor as well.”

