Demolition on historic Commercial Street building in Springfield raises concerns over “demolition by neglect”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s an effort underway to save historic buildings across Springfield.

City leaders at a meeting considered rules governing demolition by neglect. The practice allows owners to let a building crumble to the point where it needs to come down.

Shelly Gibson, Mary Colette, and Christine Schilling have strong ties to C-Street. Two own businesses on the street. All say they are concerned with a growing trend of developers purchasing and neglecting historic buildings, so they have an excuse to tear them down. They say it’s buildings like these that are the cause of issues, including boarded-up windows, no trespassing signs, and lost potential.

“The new projects definitely will add more people. But the character of these buildings is not going to be his- fit the historic quality of our neighborhood,” said Schilling.

“It’s as though the people have put millions and millions of dollars and their blood, sweat, and tears over the last 40 years trying to save these areas, with not a lot of help. And it’s time we get the help,” added Gibson

They say it’s not the development that scares them.

“They have plenty of opportunities to buy buildings in Springfield that are not historic buildings,” said Gibson.

They say a historic building on the corner of C-Street and Washington is slated for demolition next week. And more demolitions are already scheduled.

“We are now being faced with a demolition by neglect issue where our borders are being eroded,” said Schilling. “So now, instead of being a six-block historic district, we will be a four-and-a-half-block historic district. We may lose ground because some of these key properties at our gateways are being torn down.”

At the meeting, those attending felt there should be further discussion on creating new rules and regulations to preserve historic sites.

“I really feel like we were heard today,” said Collette, President of the Commercial Club of Springfield. “And that city council really has the best interest of our entire community and, now, even more so for our historic resources that get kind of kind of ignored, frankly.”

The committee will continue discussions in late October.

