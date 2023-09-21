Fact Finders: What’s up with the jarring manhole covers on Sunshine in Springfield, MO?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hitting a pothole or a sunken manhole cover is a jarring experience. One of our viewers is unhappy with the manholes on Sunshine Street between Kansas Expressway and National Avenue. They’re asking: Why aren’t the manhole covers flush with the street?

If you’re on the sidewalk just off Sunshine Street in Springfield, it’s a bit like the drum beat in a song. A clink here, a clack there as cars pass over manholes and water covers. A composer might call it the Sunshine Melody. But, drivers sure don’t.

This happens to manhole covers all over the Ozarks and the world. The covers can give repair crews easy access to gas, electric, water, sanitary sewers, or even the stormwater system. The constant pounding of rain, freeze, salt, and wheels can cause the manhole to sink over time.

Some noticed the problem two years ago just after the city finished a resurfacing project on Sunshine Street.

In a statement the city says. “It has examined the manholes in question and is looking into whether or not we can replace the lids with ones that are more flush with the street. If this is feasible, we will work on getting those replaced ASAP.”

Coming back to our viewer’s question: Why aren’t the manhole covers flush with the street? It could be for a variety of reasons. At this point, we don’t have a definitive answer. Again.., The City of Springfield tells us it’s looking at replacement lids that are more flush with the street. We’ll update you when we learn more.

If you have a traffic, road, or other concern in the city you can report it here.

