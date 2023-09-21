Hootin an Hollarin is this weekend in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A great fall tradition is underway in Gainesville.

Started in 1961, Hootin an Hollarin is one of the oldest festivals in Missouri.

It all starts Thursday night with the National Anthem at 5:30. It is three days of activities for the kids, plenty of booths, and music all weekend long.

And you won’t want to miss the square dancing each night from 9 to midnight.

Click here to go to the Hootin an Hollarin schedule and website.

