Hootin an Hollarin is this weekend in Gainesville

It started in 1961 and is one of Missouri’s longest running festivals.
The Hootin an Hollarin Festival began in 1961.
The Hootin an Hollarin Festival began in 1961.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A great fall tradition is underway in Gainesville.

Started in 1961, Hootin an Hollarin is one of the oldest festivals in Missouri.

It all starts Thursday night with the National Anthem at 5:30. It is three days of activities for the kids, plenty of booths, and music all weekend long.

And you won’t want to miss the square dancing each night from 9 to midnight.

Click here to go to the Hootin an Hollarin schedule and website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Dennis Cleveland
Judge sentences Springfield’s Affordable Towing owner for violating Clean Air Act
Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Willard firefighter electrocuted while responding to trailer fire.
Firefighter shocked while battling trailer blaze in Willard, Mo.
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Most will stay dry today

Latest News

KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Springfield Public Schools invites parents and families to tour the new Academy of Exploration...
Springfield Public Schools shows off its new STEM building Thursday
Storm chances increase Saturday
Many will remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Most will stay dry today