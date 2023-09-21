Inmate from Greene County escapes from prison officials in a St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for an inmate from Greene County who escaped custody in a hospital.

Investigators say Tommy Body, 45, escaped from the Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Prison officials transported him to the hospital from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday. Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction at 4 a.m.

A judge sentenced Boyd to 30 years in prison in 2008 for an enticement of a child. Police say Boyd approached a boy in the area of Hillcrest and Meadowmere in Springfield and asked him to go to a nearby bike trail. Police say the boy then escaped an attempted sexual assault. Boyd had served time for statutory sodomy before the incident.

Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds, with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed.

Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis released the following statement this morning:

Early this morning, a prison inmate in the custody of two correction officers escaped custody while at Mercy South. There was no physical confrontation, no one was hurt, and video surveillance, which we have shared with police, shows the escapee leaving the hospital. There is no evidence he is still on campus, but to ensure the safety of everyone, we are conducting a complete search of all our buildings. We continue to assist St. Louis County Police in their search and investigation.

The investigation is active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

